Senate Bill 131 Printer's Number 113

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 113

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

131

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO AND BOSCOLA, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An

act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and

changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and

restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,

consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding

in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic

liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the

persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and

duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing

for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,

for the payment of certain license fees to the respective

municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain

nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure

without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;

providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in

licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages, further providing for wine expanded

permits.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 415(a)(8) of the act of April 12, 1951

(P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, is amended to read:

Section 415. Wine Expanded Permits.--(a) * * *

(8) A wine expanded permit holder shall utilize a

transaction scan device to verify the age of an individual who

appears to be under thirty-five years of age [before making a

