Senate Bill 131 Printer's Number 113
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 113
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
131
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY STEFANO AND BOSCOLA, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
licenses and regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages, further providing for wine expanded
permits.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 415(a)(8) of the act of April 12, 1951
(P.L.90, No.21), known as the Liquor Code, is amended to read:
Section 415. Wine Expanded Permits.--(a) * * *
(8) A wine expanded permit holder shall utilize a
transaction scan device to verify the age of an individual who
appears to be under thirty-five years of age [before making a
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27