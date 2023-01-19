Senate Bill 139 Printer's Number 117
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 117
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
139
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, J. WARD, LAUGHLIN AND COSTA,
JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in primary and election expenses, further
providing for reporting by candidate and political committees
and other persons, for late contributions and independent
expenditures, for oath of compliance, perjury,
disqualification from office and commercial use, for residual
funds and for place of filing, providing for manner of filing
and for inability to file reports or statements
electronically by deadline and further providing for late
filing fee and certificate of filing, for additional powers
and duties of the Secretary of the Commonwealth and for
reports by business entities and publication by Secretary of
the Commonwealth.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1626(a) and (h) of the act of June 3,
1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election
Code, are amended and the section is amended by adding a
subsection to read:
