Senate Bill 139 Printer's Number 117

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 117

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

139

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO, J. WARD, LAUGHLIN AND COSTA,

JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in primary and election expenses, further

providing for reporting by candidate and political committees

and other persons, for late contributions and independent

expenditures, for oath of compliance, perjury,

disqualification from office and commercial use, for residual

funds and for place of filing, providing for manner of filing

and for inability to file reports or statements

electronically by deadline and further providing for late

filing fee and certificate of filing, for additional powers

and duties of the Secretary of the Commonwealth and for

reports by business entities and publication by Secretary of

the Commonwealth.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1626(a) and (h) of the act of June 3,

1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known as the Pennsylvania Election

Code, are amended and the section is amended by adding a

subsection to read:

