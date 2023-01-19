Senate Bill 124 Printer's Number 109

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - or commercial property because of the race, color, familial

status, age, religious creed, ancestry, sex, national origin

[or], handicap or disability or source of income of any person,

the use of a guide or support animal because of the blindness,

deafness or physical handicap of the user or because the user is

a handler or trainer of guide or support animals or because of

the handicap or disability of an individual with whom the person

is known to have a relationship or association.

(5) Print, publish or circulate any statement or

advertisement: (i) relating to the sale, lease or acquisition of

any housing accommodation or commercial property or the loan of

money, whether or not secured by mortgage, or otherwise for the

acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, repair or maintenance

of any housing accommodation or commercial property which

indicates any preference, limitation, specification, or

discrimination based upon race, color, familial status, age,

religious creed, ancestry, sex, national origin, handicap or

disability, source of income or because of the handicap or

disability of an individual with whom the person is known to

have a relationship or association, or (ii) relating to the

sale, lease or acquisition of any housing accommodation or

commercial property which indicates any preference, limitation,

specification or discrimination based upon use of a guide or

support animal because of the blindness, deafness or physical

handicap of the user or because the user is a handler or trainer

of support or guide animals.

(6) Make any inquiry, elicit any information, make or keep

any record or use any form of application, containing questions

or entries concerning race, color, familial status, age,

religious creed, ancestry, sex, national origin, handicap or

20230SB0124PN0109 - 4 -

