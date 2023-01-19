Senate Bill 137 Printer's Number 116
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 116
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
137
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO AND STEFANO, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 4, 1996 (P.L.911, No.147), entitled
"An act providing for registration requirements for
telemarketers and for powers and duties of the Office of
Attorney General," further providing for unwanted telephone
solicitation calls prohibited.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5.2(k) of the act of December 4, 1996
(P.L.911, No.147), known as the Telemarketer Registration Act,
is amended by adding a paragraph to read:
Section 5.2. Unwanted telephone solicitation calls prohibited.
* * *
(k) Investigation, enforcement and reporting.--
* * *
(4) The Attorney General shall establish ongoing
communication with the Department of Aging in order to ensure
that consumers who are at least 60 years of age have access
to information regarding the prevention of potential patterns
of financial exploitation. The Attorney General shall
coordinate with the Secretary of Aging to determine the most
