Senate Bill 137 Printer's Number 116

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 116

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

137

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MASTRIANO AND STEFANO, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO AGING AND YOUTH, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 4, 1996 (P.L.911, No.147), entitled

"An act providing for registration requirements for

telemarketers and for powers and duties of the Office of

Attorney General," further providing for unwanted telephone

solicitation calls prohibited.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5.2(k) of the act of December 4, 1996

(P.L.911, No.147), known as the Telemarketer Registration Act,

is amended by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 5.2. Unwanted telephone solicitation calls prohibited.

* * *

(k) Investigation, enforcement and reporting.--

* * *

(4) The Attorney General shall establish ongoing

communication with the Department of Aging in order to ensure

that consumers who are at least 60 years of age have access

to information regarding the prevention of potential patterns

of financial exploitation. The Attorney General shall

coordinate with the Secretary of Aging to determine the most

