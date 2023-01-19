Senate Bill 142 Printer's Number 118

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - individual or, if a partnership, the names or last names of all

partners: Provided, however, That an individual or partnership

may be conducted under the name of a predecessor funeral

establishment if the name or names of the owner or partners

appear as operator or operators on all signs, forms and

advertising. No person not licensed under this act shall have

any interest in the practice carried on by a licensed funeral

director except as otherwise herein provided. Upon the death of

a licensee, the board shall issue a license and renewal thereof

to his estate, only for a period not exceeding three (3) years,

or widows or widowers of deceased licensees without time

limitations, [as long as they remain unmarried,] providing the

widow, or widower, the executor or administrator of the estate

of the deceased licensee's heir or heirs, informs the board, of

the intent to continue practice, within ten (10) days and

applies within thirty (30) days for a certificate of licensure.

Such notice shall be in writing. The practice carried on by a

licensee's estate, widow or widower shall be under the

supervision of a licensed funeral director employed on a full

time basis. A licensee's estate, widow or widower shall not be

denied a license because the deceased licensee operated a

business in partnership with one or more other licensed funeral

directors nor shall a widow or widower be denied the right to

enter into a partnership with one or more of the licensed

funeral directors with whom the deceased licensee was in

partnership.

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

20230SB0142PN0118 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28