Senate Bill 142 Printer's Number 118
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - individual or, if a partnership, the names or last names of all
partners: Provided, however, That an individual or partnership
may be conducted under the name of a predecessor funeral
establishment if the name or names of the owner or partners
appear as operator or operators on all signs, forms and
advertising. No person not licensed under this act shall have
any interest in the practice carried on by a licensed funeral
director except as otherwise herein provided. Upon the death of
a licensee, the board shall issue a license and renewal thereof
to his estate, only for a period not exceeding three (3) years,
or widows or widowers of deceased licensees without time
limitations, [as long as they remain unmarried,] providing the
widow, or widower, the executor or administrator of the estate
of the deceased licensee's heir or heirs, informs the board, of
the intent to continue practice, within ten (10) days and
applies within thirty (30) days for a certificate of licensure.
Such notice shall be in writing. The practice carried on by a
licensee's estate, widow or widower shall be under the
supervision of a licensed funeral director employed on a full
time basis. A licensee's estate, widow or widower shall not be
denied a license because the deceased licensee operated a
business in partnership with one or more other licensed funeral
directors nor shall a widow or widower be denied the right to
enter into a partnership with one or more of the licensed
funeral directors with whom the deceased licensee was in
partnership.
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
20230SB0142PN0118 - 2 -
