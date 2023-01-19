Senate Bill 148 Printer's Number 122
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
148
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA,
COLLETT, DUSH, DILLON, STEFANO, KANE, LANGERHOLC, BROWN,
TARTAGLIONE, J. WARD, SANTARSIERO, COSTA AND HUTCHINSON,
JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," providing for volunteer firefighter tax credit.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as
the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended by adding an article to
read:
ARTICLE XVIII-I
VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTER TAX CREDIT
Section 1801-I. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
