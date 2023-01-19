Senate Bill 153 Printer's Number 125
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - during inclement weather as defined in department
regulations,] if [the] all of the following apply:
(A) The combination is identified as a licensed
milk hauler by a decal issued by the Pennsylvania
Milk Marketing Board, at a fee set by the
Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board.
(B) The gross weight does not exceed 95,000
pounds and the weight of any nonsteering axle does
not exceed 21,000 pounds.
(ii) A permit may be issued for this type of
movement upon an interstate highway. An application to
the department for the movement of milk, except for raw
milk, shall designate the route the applicant requests to
use.
* * *
(b) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection:
"Bulk milk." The term shall mean milk, as defined in section
1 of the act of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as
the Milk Sanitation Law, which is not transported in packages.
"Condensed milk" and "evaporated milk." The term shall mean
manufactured dairy products as defined in section 1 of the act
of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as the Milk
Sanitation Law, which is not transported in packages.
"Dairy farm." As defined in section 1 of the act of July 2,
1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as the Milk Sanitation Law.
"Hot box." Consists of an enclosure consisting of welded
steel plate chained to a semitrailer with a removable lid lined
with refraction for purposes of insulation and retention of
