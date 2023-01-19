Senate Bill 153 Printer's Number 125

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - during inclement weather as defined in department

regulations,] if [the] all of the following apply:

(A) The combination is identified as a licensed

milk hauler by a decal issued by the Pennsylvania

Milk Marketing Board, at a fee set by the

Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board.

(B) The gross weight does not exceed 95,000

pounds and the weight of any nonsteering axle does

not exceed 21,000 pounds.

(ii) A permit may be issued for this type of

movement upon an interstate highway. An application to

the department for the movement of milk, except for raw

milk, shall designate the route the applicant requests to

use.

* * *

(b) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

"Bulk milk." The term shall mean milk, as defined in section

1 of the act of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as

the Milk Sanitation Law, which is not transported in packages.

"Condensed milk" and "evaporated milk." The term shall mean

manufactured dairy products as defined in section 1 of the act

of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as the Milk

Sanitation Law, which is not transported in packages.

"Dairy farm." As defined in section 1 of the act of July 2,

1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as the Milk Sanitation Law.

"Hot box." Consists of an enclosure consisting of welded

steel plate chained to a semitrailer with a removable lid lined

with refraction for purposes of insulation and retention of

