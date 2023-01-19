Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,279 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,706 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 153 Printer's Number 125

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - during inclement weather as defined in department

regulations,] if [the] all of the following apply:

(A) The combination is identified as a licensed

milk hauler by a decal issued by the Pennsylvania

Milk Marketing Board, at a fee set by the

Pennsylvania Milk Marketing Board.

(B) The gross weight does not exceed 95,000

pounds and the weight of any nonsteering axle does

not exceed 21,000 pounds.

(ii) A permit may be issued for this type of

movement upon an interstate highway. An application to

the department for the movement of milk, except for raw

milk, shall designate the route the applicant requests to

use.

* * *

(b) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection:

"Bulk milk." The term shall mean milk, as defined in section

1 of the act of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as

the Milk Sanitation Law, which is not transported in packages.

"Condensed milk" and "evaporated milk." The term shall mean

manufactured dairy products as defined in section 1 of the act

of July 2, 1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as the Milk

Sanitation Law, which is not transported in packages.

"Dairy farm." As defined in section 1 of the act of July 2,

1935 (P.L.589, No.210), referred to as the Milk Sanitation Law.

"Hot box." Consists of an enclosure consisting of welded

steel plate chained to a semitrailer with a removable lid lined

with refraction for purposes of insulation and retention of

20230SB0153PN0125 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 153 Printer's Number 125

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.