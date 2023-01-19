Senate Bill 147 Printer's Number 121
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - (b) Bridge inspectors.--The department and each county and
municipality required to perform bridge inspections and develop
databases under this chapter shall ensure that bridge
inspections are completed by a certified bridge inspector. In
order to qualify as a certified bridge inspector under this
subsection, an individual shall meet all of the following
criteria:
(1) The individual shall be a licensed and registered
engineer as recognized by the State Registration Board for
Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors and Geologists under
the act of May 23, 1945 (P.L.913, No.367), known as the
Engineer, Land Surveyor and Geologist Registration Law .
(2) The individual shall have five years' experience
engaging in bridge inspection service.
(3) The individual shall be a Level III or IV Bridge
Safety Inspector under the National Society of Professional
Engineers program for National Institute for Certification in
Engineering Technologies in effect on the date of enactment
of this chapter.
(4) The individual shall meet any other criteria as
deemed necessary by the department.
§ 9406. Audits.
The Auditor General shall, on a quadrennial basis, inspect
the records relating to each bridge in this Commonwealth in the
database under section 9402 (relating to departmental database
for bridges). The Auditor General shall determine and issue a
report to the General Assembly regarding whether all of the
following have been completed:
(1) The bridge has been inspected within the time
scheduled for the safety rating of the bridge.
