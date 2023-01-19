Senate Bill 156 Printer's Number 128

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - subdivision. In the initial year of application, the following

information shall be provided in the application provided under

subsection (b):

(1) A certification that the applicant or the

applicant's spouse are jointly the owners in fee simple of

the homestead upon which the real property taxes are imposed.

(2) Receipts showing timely payment of the immediately

preceding year's base payment of real property taxes.

(3) Proof of income eligibility under section 8594

(relating to income eligibility).

(4) Other information required by the political

subdivision for the purpose of complying with section 8597(c)

(relating to program performance and annual report).

(b) Application form.--The department shall develop a

standardized application form for use by political subdivisions.

The application form shall be substantially similar to the

application form for property tax or rent rebate claims under

Chapter 13 of the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873,

No.1), known as the Taxpayer Relief Act. The department shall

transmit the application form to the Legislative Reference

Bureau for publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin and transmit

the application to political subdivisions upon request. The

department may post the application on a publicly accessible

Internet website.

(c) Subsequent years.--After the political subdivision

authorizes an applicant's initial application, the applicant

shall remain eligible for a tax freeze in subsequent years so

long as the applicant annually refiles the application with the

political subdivision showing that the applicant continues to

meet the eligibility requirements of this subchapter.

