Senate Bill 156 Printer's Number 128

information shall be provided in the application provided under
subsection (b):
(1) A certification that the applicant or the
applicant's spouse are jointly the owners in fee simple of
the homestead upon which the real property taxes are imposed.
(2) Receipts showing timely payment of the immediately
preceding year's base payment of real property taxes.
(3) Proof of income eligibility under section 8594
(relating to income eligibility).
(4) Other information required by the political
subdivision for the purpose of complying with section 8597(c)
(relating to program performance and annual report).
(b) Application form.--The department shall develop a
standardized application form for use by political subdivisions.
The application form shall be substantially similar to the
application form for property tax or rent rebate claims under
Chapter 13 of the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess., P.L.1873,
No.1), known as the Taxpayer Relief Act. The department shall
transmit the application form to the Legislative Reference
Bureau for publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin and transmit
the application to political subdivisions upon request. The
department may post the application on a publicly accessible
Internet website.
(c) Subsequent years.--After the political subdivision
authorizes an applicant's initial application, the applicant
shall remain eligible for a tax freeze in subsequent years so
long as the applicant annually refiles the application with the
political subdivision showing that the applicant continues to
meet the eligibility requirements of this subchapter.
