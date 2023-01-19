Senate Bill 154 Printer's Number 126

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 126

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

154

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8654, carrying

State Route 3035 over the Little Conemaugh River in East

Taylor Township, Cambria County, as the East Taylor Township

Veterans Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as

Bridge Key 43558, carrying U.S. Route 22 over a tributary of

Hinckston Run in Jackson Township, Cambria County, as the

Officer Matthew Krupa Memorial Bridge; and designating a

bridge, identified as Bridge Key 55994, carrying State Route

4002 over California Run in Cambria Township, Cambria County,

as the Senior Chief Stanley "Stush" Kubat, Jr., Memorial

Bridge.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. East Taylor Township Veterans Memorial Bridge.

(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares that

this Commonwealth and the nation are indebted to the veterans of

East Taylor Township, Cambria County, for their bravery, heroism

and sacrifice in protecting freedom and liberty both at home and

abroad.

(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8654,

carrying State Route 3035 over the Little Conemaugh River in

East Taylor Township, Cambria County, is designated the East

Taylor Township Veterans Memorial Bridge.

