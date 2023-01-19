Senate Bill 154 Printer's Number 126
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 126
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
154
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8654, carrying
State Route 3035 over the Little Conemaugh River in East
Taylor Township, Cambria County, as the East Taylor Township
Veterans Memorial Bridge; designating a bridge, identified as
Bridge Key 43558, carrying U.S. Route 22 over a tributary of
Hinckston Run in Jackson Township, Cambria County, as the
Officer Matthew Krupa Memorial Bridge; and designating a
bridge, identified as Bridge Key 55994, carrying State Route
4002 over California Run in Cambria Township, Cambria County,
as the Senior Chief Stanley "Stush" Kubat, Jr., Memorial
Bridge.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. East Taylor Township Veterans Memorial Bridge.
(a) Findings.--The General Assembly finds and declares that
this Commonwealth and the nation are indebted to the veterans of
East Taylor Township, Cambria County, for their bravery, heroism
and sacrifice in protecting freedom and liberty both at home and
abroad.
(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 8654,
carrying State Route 3035 over the Little Conemaugh River in
East Taylor Township, Cambria County, is designated the East
Taylor Township Veterans Memorial Bridge.
