Senate Resolution 11 Printer's Number 133

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - involuntary servitude, slavery and slavery by descent; and

WHEREAS, To combat human trafficking in this Commonwealth and

globally, State and local government officials must be aware of

the realities of human trafficking and be dedicated to stopping

this contemporary manifestation of slavery; and

WHEREAS, Efforts should be made to actively oppose all

individuals, groups, organizations and nations who support,

advance or commit acts of human trafficking and work to end

human trafficking in this Commonwealth and around the world

through education; and

WHEREAS, Victims of human trafficking need support in order

to escape and recover from the physical, mental, emotional,

sexual and spiritual trauma associated with their victimization;

and

WHEREAS, Human traffickers use many physical and

psychological techniques to control their victims, including the

use of violence or threats of violence against the victim or the

victim's family, isolation from the public, isolation from the

victim's family and religious or ethnic communities, language

and cultural barriers, shame, control of the victim's

possessions, confiscation of passports and other identification

documents, threats of arrest, deportation or imprisonment and

withholding or depriving the victim's basic needs to survive,

such as shelter, food, nutrition, medication, health care and

essential goods, if the victim attempts to reach out for

assistance or to leave; and

WHEREAS, Although laws to prosecute perpetrators of human

trafficking and assist and protect victims of human trafficking

have been enacted in the United States, awareness of the issues

surrounding human trafficking by those people most likely to

20230SR0011PN0133 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30