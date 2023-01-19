Senate Resolution 12 Printer's Number 134
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - WHEREAS, The trauma of sexual violence has significant
negative impacts on students, including immediate and long-term
health issues, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, substance
abuse, anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation, as well as
difficulties with school work or grades and problems with
friends, roommates, other students or family members; and
WHEREAS, Each year, an estimated 61,141 girls between 14 and
17 years of age in this Commonwealth experience sexual assault,
resulting in an estimated $14.8 billion in lifetime costs
resulting from decreased educational attainment and
productivity; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's school districts and postsecondary
institutions must ensure that all learners have access to high-
quality education in environments that are free from
discrimination, harassment and violence; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government
Commission to conduct a study on the impact of sexual
harassment, sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence
and stalking on Commonwealth students enrolled in grades six
through twelve and postsecondary institutions and issue a report
of its findings and recommendations to the Governor and General
Assembly; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Joint State Government Commission seek
input and information as appropriate from at least the
following:
(1) the Department of Education;
(2) the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and
Delinquency;
(3) the Department of Human Services;
(4) the Department of Health;
