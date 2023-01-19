Submit Release
Senate Resolution 12 Printer's Number 134

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - WHEREAS, The trauma of sexual violence has significant

negative impacts on students, including immediate and long-term

health issues, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, substance

abuse, anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation, as well as

difficulties with school work or grades and problems with

friends, roommates, other students or family members; and

WHEREAS, Each year, an estimated 61,141 girls between 14 and

17 years of age in this Commonwealth experience sexual assault,

resulting in an estimated $14.8 billion in lifetime costs

resulting from decreased educational attainment and

productivity; and

WHEREAS, Pennsylvania's school districts and postsecondary

institutions must ensure that all learners have access to high-

quality education in environments that are free from

discrimination, harassment and violence; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government

Commission to conduct a study on the impact of sexual

harassment, sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence

and stalking on Commonwealth students enrolled in grades six

through twelve and postsecondary institutions and issue a report

of its findings and recommendations to the Governor and General

Assembly; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Joint State Government Commission seek

input and information as appropriate from at least the

following:

(1) the Department of Education;

(2) the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and

Delinquency;

(3) the Department of Human Services;

(4) the Department of Health;

