Senate Bill 159 Printer's Number 131

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 131

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

159

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, ROBINSON, MARTIN, LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-

HILL, DUSH, J. WARD, STEFANO, COSTA, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK,

COMITTA, KANE, CAPPELLETTI AND BREWSTER, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in assault, providing for the offense

of unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device; and

providing for penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 2709.2. Unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device.

(a) Offense defined.--A person commits the offense of

unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device when the

person installs or places an electronic tracking device without

consent, or causes an electronic tracking device to be installed

or placed without consent, and uses the electronic tracking

device to track the location of another person within this

Commonwealth.

(b) Exceptions.--The provisions of this section shall not

apply to the installation, placement or use of an electronic

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18