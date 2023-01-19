Senate Bill 159 Printer's Number 131
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 131
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
159
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, ROBINSON, MARTIN, LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-
HILL, DUSH, J. WARD, STEFANO, COSTA, SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK,
COMITTA, KANE, CAPPELLETTI AND BREWSTER, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in assault, providing for the offense
of unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device; and
providing for penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 2709.2. Unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device.
(a) Offense defined.--A person commits the offense of
unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device when the
person installs or places an electronic tracking device without
consent, or causes an electronic tracking device to be installed
or placed without consent, and uses the electronic tracking
device to track the location of another person within this
Commonwealth.
(b) Exceptions.--The provisions of this section shall not
apply to the installation, placement or use of an electronic
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18