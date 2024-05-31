Senate Bill 1215 Printer's Number 1658
PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1658
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1215
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY FLYNN, MAY 31, 2024
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, MAY 31, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of August 15, 1961 (P.L.987, No.442), entitled
"An act relating to public works contracts; providing for
prevailing wages; imposing duties upon the Secretary of Labor
and Industry; providing remedies, penalties and repealing
existing laws," further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2(4) and (5) of the act of August 15,
1961 (P.L.987, No.442), known as the Pennsylvania Prevailing
Wage Act, are amended and the section is amended by adding
paragraphs to read:
Section 2. Definitions.--As used in this act--
* * *
(4) "Public body" means the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,
any of its political subdivisions, any authority created by the
General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and any
instrumentality or agency of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania[.]
or a public utility.
(4.1) "Public utility" means a public utility as defined
under 66 Pa.C.S. § 102 (relating to definitions). The term shall
