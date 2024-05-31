Senate Bill 1210 Printer's Number 1657
PENNSYLVANIA, May 31 - PRINTER'S NO. 1657
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1210
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, MAY 31, 2024
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
MAY 31, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, further
providing for regulatory authority of board and for number of
slot machines.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Sections 1207(19) and 1210(a)(2) of Title 4 of
the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 1207. Regulatory authority of board.
The board shall have the power and its duties shall be to:
* * *
(19) Authorize an employee of the board to approve, deny
or condition a request to decrease the number of slot
machines in operation at a licensed facility. An employee may
not approve a requested decrease in the number of slot
machines under this paragraph if the requested decrease
exceeds 2% of the total number of slot machines in operation
at a licensed facility. [Except as provided under paragraph
(20), at no time shall the number of slot machines in
