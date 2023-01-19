Senate Bill 161 Printer's Number 135
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 135
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
161
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, KEARNEY, FONTANA,
BREWSTER, KANE, COLLETT, DILLON, STREET, CAPPELLETTI,
SANTARSIERO AND COMITTA, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in corporate net income tax, further providing
for definitions, for imposition of tax, for reports and
payment of tax and for consolidated reports; and, in general
provisions, further providing for underpayment of estimated
tax.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 401(3)1(a), (b), (t) and (5) of the act
of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of
1971, are amended, (3)2(a)(9)(A) is amended by adding a unit,
(3)1 and (3)4 are amended by adding phrases and the section is
amended by adding clauses to read:
Section 401. Definitions.--The following words, terms, and
phrases, when used in this article, shall have the meaning
