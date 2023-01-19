Submit Release
Senate Bill 161 Printer's Number 135

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 135

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

161

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, KEARNEY, FONTANA,

BREWSTER, KANE, COLLETT, DILLON, STREET, CAPPELLETTI,

SANTARSIERO AND COMITTA, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in corporate net income tax, further providing

for definitions, for imposition of tax, for reports and

payment of tax and for consolidated reports; and, in general

provisions, further providing for underpayment of estimated

tax.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 401(3)1(a), (b), (t) and (5) of the act

of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of

1971, are amended, (3)2(a)(9)(A) is amended by adding a unit,

(3)1 and (3)4 are amended by adding phrases and the section is

amended by adding clauses to read:

Section 401. Definitions.--The following words, terms, and

phrases, when used in this article, shall have the meaning

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

