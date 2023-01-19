Senate Bill 163 Printer's Number 136

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 136

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

163

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY STEFANO, PHILLIPS-HILL, MASTRIANO, BARTOLOTTA,

COSTA, PENNYCUICK, COLLETT, COMITTA, HAYWOOD AND L. WILLIAMS,

JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 65 (Public Officers) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in open meetings, further providing

for use of equipment during meetings and for General Assembly

meetings covered.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Sections 711(b) and 712 of Title 65 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 711. Use of equipment during meetings.

* * *

(b) Rules of the Senate and House of Representatives.--[The]

Except as provided under section 712(b) (relating to General

Assembly meetings covered), the Senate and House of

Representatives may adopt rules governing the recording or

broadcast of their sessions and meetings and hearings of

committees.

§ 712. General Assembly meetings covered.

(a) General rule.--Notwithstanding any other provision, for

