Senate Bill 174 Printer's Number 140
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - Program).
§ 3303. Medical Services Program.
(a) Establishment.--The Medical Services Program is
established in the department which shall include, but not be
limited to, the provisions of this chapter. The program shall be
a copay program requiring inmates to pay a fee to cover a
portion of the actual costs of the medical services provided.
(b) Fees.--
(1) The department shall develop by regulation a program
for inmates which includes fees for certain medical services.
The regulations shall provide for consistent medical services
guidelines by specifying the medical services which are
subject to fees, the fee amounts, payment procedures, medical
services which are not subject to fees and fees applicable to
medical emergencies, chronic care and preexisting conditions.
(2) In addition to other medical services provided to
the inmate, an inmate may be required to pay a fee for
medical services provided because of injuries the inmate
inflicted upon himself or another inmate.
(c) Explanation of program.--Each inmate shall be advised of
the medical services fees and payment procedures at the time of
intake. An explanation of the program regulations shall be
included in the inmate handbook.
(d) Written notice of changes.--Each inmate shall receive
written notice of any changes in medical services fees and
payment procedures and an initial written notice of the
program's implementation.
(e) Payment for medical services.--
(1) No inmate shall be denied access to medical services
because of an inability to pay the required fees.
