Senate Bill 175 Printer's Number 141
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - accounting center operated by the county. The contractual
arrangement authorized by this chapter shall not create any
third-party rights in any prisoner.
(b) Status of prisoner.--No prisoner compensated for
participation in the program shall be considered to be an
employee of the Commonwealth or the county nor shall the
prisoner be afforded the rights and privileges of Commonwealth
or county employees.
(c) Certain rights preserved.--Nothing contained in this
section shall be deemed to restore, in whole or in part, the
civil rights of participating prisoners, except that
participating prisoners shall be afforded the protection of 29
U.S.C. Ch. 8 (relating to fair labor standards), 42 U.S.C. §
2000a-1 (relating to prohibition against discrimination or
segregation required by any law, statute, ordinance, regulation,
rule or order of a State or State agency), 29 U.S.C. Ch. 15
(relating to occupational safety and health), 42 U.S.C. Ch. 76
(relating to age discrimination in federally assisted programs),
42 U.S.C. Ch. 126 (relating to equal opportunity for individuals
with disabilities), the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338),
known as the Workers' Compensation Act, the act of October 27,
1955 (P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human
Relations Act, the act of July 14, 1961 (P.L.637, No.329), known
as the Wage Payment and Collection Law, and the act of January
17, 1968 (P.L.11, No.5), known as The Minimum Wage Act of 1968,
solely to the extent that they apply to the private sector
prison industry employment relationship.
(d) Consent to deduction.--A prisoner may participate in the
program established under this chapter only on a voluntary basis
and must consent, in advance, to the specific deductions from
20230SB0175PN0141 - 9 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30