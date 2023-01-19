Senate Bill 175 Printer's Number 141

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - accounting center operated by the county. The contractual

arrangement authorized by this chapter shall not create any

third-party rights in any prisoner.

(b) Status of prisoner.--No prisoner compensated for

participation in the program shall be considered to be an

employee of the Commonwealth or the county nor shall the

prisoner be afforded the rights and privileges of Commonwealth

or county employees.

(c) Certain rights preserved.--Nothing contained in this

section shall be deemed to restore, in whole or in part, the

civil rights of participating prisoners, except that

participating prisoners shall be afforded the protection of 29

U.S.C. Ch. 8 (relating to fair labor standards), 42 U.S.C. §

2000a-1 (relating to prohibition against discrimination or

segregation required by any law, statute, ordinance, regulation,

rule or order of a State or State agency), 29 U.S.C. Ch. 15

(relating to occupational safety and health), 42 U.S.C. Ch. 76

(relating to age discrimination in federally assisted programs),

42 U.S.C. Ch. 126 (relating to equal opportunity for individuals

with disabilities), the act of June 2, 1915 (P.L.736, No.338),

known as the Workers' Compensation Act, the act of October 27,

1955 (P.L.744, No.222), known as the Pennsylvania Human

Relations Act, the act of July 14, 1961 (P.L.637, No.329), known

as the Wage Payment and Collection Law, and the act of January

17, 1968 (P.L.11, No.5), known as The Minimum Wage Act of 1968,

solely to the extent that they apply to the private sector

prison industry employment relationship.

(d) Consent to deduction.--A prisoner may participate in the

program established under this chapter only on a voluntary basis

and must consent, in advance, to the specific deductions from

