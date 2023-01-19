Senate Bill 176 Printer's Number 142

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - fuels tax.

(6) Aggregate Federal diesel fuel tax and State diesel

fuels tax.

(b) Label maintenance.--The department shall affix and

maintain a label under subsection (a) in a consistent location

on a fueling dispenser under this section. The owner or operator

of a retailer of automotive fuel or diesel fuel in this

Commonwealth may not be liable for affixing or maintaining a

fuels tax label under this section.

(c) Label cost.--The department may not charge a retailer

any cost for an initial label or replacement label under

subsection (a) if the label becomes illegible or otherwise

unable to be affixed to the fuel dispenser.

(d) Label design.--The secretary shall promulgate

regulations necessary for the implementation of this section and

transmit notice to the Legislative Reference Bureau for

publication in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. The secretary shall:

(1) Within 60 days of the effective date of this

section, design a label that displays, in legible font, the

current rate of taxes levied to a consumer of automotive fuel

or diesel fuel under subsection (a).

(2) Update the label under paragraph (1) with any

changes to the rate of taxes under subsection (a) within 60

days of the effective date of the tax rate change and affix

the label to a fuel dispenser.

(e) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Diesel fuel." As defined under 75 Pa.C.S. § 9002 (relating

to definitions).

20230SB0176PN0142 - 2 -

