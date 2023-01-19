Senate Bill 178 Printer's Number 144
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 144
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
178
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, COSTA, ROBINSON, SCHWANK,
FLYNN, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE AND BREWSTER,
JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An
act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and
duties of the Department of Health; establishing and
providing the powers and duties of the State Health
Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care
Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health
Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice;
providing for certification of need of health care providers
and prescribing penalties," in general provisions, repeals
and effective date, providing for acute care mental health
bed registry and referrals.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known
as the Health Care Facilities Act, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 901.1. Acute care mental health bed registry and
referrals.
(a) The department shall develop and administer a voluntary
Internet web-based acute care mental health bed registry to
facilitate the temporary hospitalization and treatment of
individuals who meet the criteria for inpatient examination and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22