Senate Bill 178 Printer's Number 144

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 144

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

178

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BARTOLOTTA, STEFANO, COSTA, ROBINSON, SCHWANK,

FLYNN, COMITTA, HAYWOOD, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE AND BREWSTER,

JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), entitled "An

act relating to health care; prescribing the powers and

duties of the Department of Health; establishing and

providing the powers and duties of the State Health

Coordinating Council, health systems agencies and Health Care

Policy Board in the Department of Health, and State Health

Facility Hearing Board in the Department of Justice;

providing for certification of need of health care providers

and prescribing penalties," in general provisions, repeals

and effective date, providing for acute care mental health

bed registry and referrals.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of July 19, 1979 (P.L.130, No.48), known

as the Health Care Facilities Act, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 901.1. Acute care mental health bed registry and

referrals.

(a) The department shall develop and administer a voluntary

Internet web-based acute care mental health bed registry to

facilitate the temporary hospitalization and treatment of

individuals who meet the criteria for inpatient examination and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22