Senate Bill 179 Printer's Number 145
PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 145
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
179
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, BAKER, GEBHARD, MARTIN, MASTRIANO,
PENNYCUICK, STEFANO AND J. WARD, JANUARY 19, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in adoption, further providing for
definitions; in proceedings prior to petition to adopt,
further providing for hearing, for grounds for involuntary
termination and for petition for involuntary termination and
providing for notice if identity or whereabouts of birth
parent or putative father unknown; and, in petition for
adoption, further providing for consents necessary to
adoption and repealing provisions relating to consents not
naming adopting parents.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2102 of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:
§ 2102. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this part shall
have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the
meanings given to them in this section:
* * *
"Denial of paternity." The written statement of a putative
father declaring all of the following:
(1) The individual is not the father of the child.
