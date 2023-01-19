Senate Bill 179 Printer's Number 145

PENNSYLVANIA, January 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 145

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

179

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY DiSANTO, BAKER, GEBHARD, MARTIN, MASTRIANO,

PENNYCUICK, STEFANO AND J. WARD, JANUARY 19, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, JANUARY 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in adoption, further providing for

definitions; in proceedings prior to petition to adopt,

further providing for hearing, for grounds for involuntary

termination and for petition for involuntary termination and

providing for notice if identity or whereabouts of birth

parent or putative father unknown; and, in petition for

adoption, further providing for consents necessary to

adoption and repealing provisions relating to consents not

naming adopting parents.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2102 of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding definitions to read:

§ 2102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this part shall

have, unless the context clearly indicates otherwise, the

meanings given to them in this section:

* * *

"Denial of paternity." The written statement of a putative

father declaring all of the following:

(1) The individual is not the father of the child.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22