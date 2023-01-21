Harris Institute’s Unmatched Performance Record
Harris Institute may be the best performing post-secondary school anywhere.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Harris Institute may be the best performing post-secondary school anywhere,” says the college’s president John Harris.
— John Harris
The Key Performance Indicator (KPI) for ‘Graduate Employment Rate in The Field of Study’ from Forum Research and the Ministry of Colleges and Universities indicated Harris Institute achieved 90.91%. The KPI for ‘Student Loan Default Rates’ indicates Harris Institute has achieved five annual 0% Default Rates. Less than 1% of all schools in North America have achieved a 0% Default Rate. The college’s Arts Management Program has achieved nine 0% Default Rates and the Audio Production Program has achieved seven. Low Default Rates indicate high employment rates and that graduates value the education they received.
Harris Institute has the highest percentage of award-winning faculty of any school. Over 50% have won awards for what they teach. Faculty members Doug McClement, Yuri Gorbachow, Martin Pilchner, Phil Demetro and Jason Spanu are considered the best in their field in Canada. The 57 members of the faculty are all active doing what they teach and they have taught at Harris on average for 17.5 years. Harris graduates have won over 2,600 awards and nominations including Grammy’s, Emmy’s, Oscar’s, Juno’s and Canadian Screen Awards, among others. The college ranked “best school of its kind” for seven years in the ‘Media Arts Education Report’ and it is the only school featured in Billboard Magazine’s ‘Top 11 School’s,’ Mix Magazine’s ‘Audio Education’s Finest’ and Billboard’s ‘Schools That Rock’.
The unprecedented partnership with the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) enables Harris graduates to earn degrees in eight months on full scholarships with the $22,000 (CDN) tuition waived. Students who graduate from both of Harris Institute’s programs are eligible for partial scholarships to earn Master’s Degrees at UWS in Sound Production, Songwriting or Music Industry.
Harris Institute delivered six annual ‘Peace and Reconciliation’ programs for twenty young adults from conflicted areas in the North and South of Ireland funded by the International Fund for Ireland. The college partnered in an experimental program with the Moscow International Film School for students from Siberia and the Salmon Arm Reserve in BC. International students have come from 142 countries since 1989.
“It is unlikely any other college, university or private college has achieved these performance results,” says Harris. “We are thrilled and all credit goes to our remarkable faculty.”
