Sweden and Finland cooperate on additional support package for Ukraine

SWEDEN, January 20 - Minister for Defence Pål Jonson and Finland’s Minister of Defence Mikko Savola have signed a Finnish-Swedish letter of intent that will enable Finland to provide Ukraine with heavy military weapons at a replacement cost of more than SEK 4.11 billion (EUR 370 million).

“Finnish-Swedish cooperation has now resulted in an additional large weapons package by enabling Finland to deliver heavy military equipment to Ukraine. Sweden and Finland are each other’s closest ally and today’s letter of intent shows that there is no predetermined limit to how this cooperation may develop,” says Mr Jonson.

Finland’s delivery of heavy military equipment to Ukraine is made possible through previous government decisions, the Swedish-Finnish memorandum of understanding on enhanced military cooperation and the signing of today’s letter of intent.