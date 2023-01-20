Friday, January 20

WA lawmakers trying again to tax wealth, as part of nationwide effort

Democrats in the Washington Legislature introduced a measure Thursday to tax Washingtonians who have more than $250 million. The state would tax 1% of the fair market share of a Washington resident’s wealth like stocks, bonds or other assets, but the first $250 million would be exempt. The move is part of a nationwide campaign, unveiled this week, to tax wealthy residents. Washington is joining state legislatures in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota and New York in similar efforts. “We are here to put billionaires and ultramillionaires on notice that it is time that they pay what they owe and that state legislators are the ones to make them do it,” said Sen. Noel Frame, D-Seattle, who is sponsoring the bill. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Kylie Cooper)

Middle housing bill begins with more support in WA Legislature than last time

Experts say Washington needs to triple the number of homes being built in order to keep up with the housing shortage, which drives up prices. The Washington State Legislature has around 16 bills in progress that would create more housing. On Tuesday, House Bill 1110 got its first hearing. “As you know, Washington is experiencing a housing shortage, which is culminating in a housing crisis,” said Representative Jessica Bateman (D-Olympia), the bill’s main sponsor, at the hearing. “This supply imbalance is creating increasingly expensive homes, and increasingly expensive rents that’s impacting our constituents in every corner of the state.” The bill would remove bans on denser forms of housing like duplexes and fourplexes in cities across the state. Continue reading at KUOW. (Joshua McNichols)

A new study found WA is one of the worst states to drive in. Just how low do we rank?

WalletHub found Washington to be the second-worst state to drive in, ranking low for the cost of ownership and maintenance of a vehicle, and traffic and infrastructure. The Evergreen State is only beaten out for worse driving conditions by Hawaii. Washington’s neighboring states also fared much better, with Idaho ranked 6th and Oregon 24th.To determine the best and worst states to drive in, WalletHub used four key dimensions to formulate the rankings: Cost of ownership and maintenance, traffic and infrastructure, safety, and access to vehicles and maintenance. Under those four dimensions are 31 relevant metrics, such as average gas prices (cost of ownership and maintenance), average commute time by car (traffic and infrastructure) and traffic fatality rate (safety). Continue reading at News Tribune.

Aberdeen Daily World

School board votes against allowing state funding of Ocean Shores tsunami tower

Axios

Washington state marks three years of COVID

Wealth tax prospects doubtful — but tax reform isn’t dead (Frame, Fitzgibbon)

Bellingham Herald

State Democrats join multi-state effort to tax the ultra-wealthy (Frame, Thai, Hunt)

Update: Albertsons to pay stockholders $4b dividend. Grocer announces when it will happen

Capital Press

Farm Bureau, others go to court over new WOTUS rule

Columbian

State offering $35M in grants for solar power

The Daily News

Kelso reviews plan to house library, senior center and affordable housing in one building

Everett Herald

Meadowdale Beach updates give fish, hikers more room to roam

Police: Man pointed realistic BB gun at Everett elementary students

The Inlander

A string of attacks on Pacific Northwest power stations reignites concerns about grid security

News Tribune

A new study found WA is one of the worst states to drive in. Just how low do we rank?

Seafood processor fined after Tacoma ship fire leads to oil spill at Port of Tacoma

New York Times

The U.S. Hit Its Debt Limit. What Happens Next?

Olympian

Lewis County police arrest Green Hill incarcerated students in fentanyl bust

Puget Sound Business Journal

Here’s how jet makers are responding to labor, supply chain crises

WA hospital leaders sound alarm about ‘catastrophic’ financial losses

Seattle Times

Asian Americans in Seattle use Lunar New Year traditions as connection to heritage, family

WA lawmakers trying again to tax wealth, as part of nationwide effort (Frame)

Spokesman Review

Bill to ease Washington’s housing crisis would allow up to fourplex on all residential lots (Bateman)

Tri-City Herald

Could Tri-Cities become home to an aerospace industrial center?

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

MLK monument made at Walla Walla Foundry soon to be unveiled in Boston

Yakima Herald-Republic

Hop Hill solar farm proposed just east of Sunnyside in Benton County

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Tacoma community groups call for more action after teen shootings

Boeing ordered to be arraigned on charge in Max crashes

KIRO 7 TV (CBS)

Washington lawmakers considering new approach to drug possession law

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington lawmakers look to strengthen laws against ‘revenge porn’ (Orwall)

KNKX Public Radio

WA grapples with seals, sea lions preying on endangered salmon

KUOW Public Radio

WA Democrats join nationwide rollout of ‘wealth tax’ proposals (Frame, Thai)

WA lawmakers are subject to public disclosure law on paper. But are they in practice?

Middle housing bill begins with more support in WA Legislature than last time (Bateman)

KXLY (ABC)

WSDOT: Camp Hope down to around 138 people

Q13 TV (FOX)

Gov. Inslee endorses bill to lower blood alcohol level in Washington (Lovick)

Land Line

Washington state bill covers restroom access for truck drivers (Stanford)

MyNorthwest

Proposed ‘Oakley Carlson Act’ aims to improve safety of kids removed from parents’ care

String of WA gun laws heard by House Judiciary Committee