Concert Schedule Search on The Propaganda Site Becomes More Comprehensive

Music information and community website thepropagandasite.com now provides access to a wider array of concerts thanks to a new partnership

LONG BEACH, CA, USA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Propaganda Site has from its beginnings provided users with the ability to search for concerts by date, location, artist, venue, genre and/or age restrictions. This functionality is available for the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland.

Due to a recent partnership, The Propaganda Site has been able to reduce its dependence on data originating from ticket sellers in acquiring information related to musical performances in the US. They are now able to provide information about and access to thousands of more concerts, giving visitors a considerably more comprehensive view of the performances available to them. Users can search for upcoming performances by visiting the site’s Schedule page or by viewing individual Artist or Venue pages.

Visitors who are passionate about music might consider signing up for an account. Registered users are able to add entries for artists, venues and record stores, sharing their passions and contributing to the community being built at The Propaganda Site. In addition, they can provide edits to existing content and leave comments on most types of content. While concert schedule additions are currently limited to site administrators, they are happy to accommodate requests for additions or edits.

Stay tuned for more additions and improvements to the site, including an expansion of the improved concert search to Canada, the UK and Ireland.

The Propaganda Site invites all music lovers to come join them at https://thepropagandasite.com to learn, share, advocate and communicate. Above all, The Propaganda Site urges music fans to get out there and support musicians.

The Propaganda Site is Building a New Kind of Community Platform for Music Lovers. At a time when we have more music at out fingertips than ever before, music website thepropagandasite.com provides a platform to learn about and share knowledge about artists, venues, concerts, festivals, record stores and more!

