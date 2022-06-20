The Propaganda Site Expands Concert Schedule Search to the UK and Ireland
Music website thepropagandasite.com now helps music fans in the UK and Ireland find concerts to attendLONG BEACH, CA, USA, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at The Propaganda Site have always prided themselves on the site's international flavour, featuring artists from all over the world and exhibiting an appreciation of varied music styles no matter their regional origin. Last month, they expanded their concert schedule search from US-only to Canada. Now they’re taking it a step further and expanding the search to the UK and Ireland, as well.
Visitors to the site are able to search for performances all over the UK or Ireland by visiting the site’s Schedule page. The results can be filtered by location, date, artist, venue, genre and/or age restrictions. Likewise, the Schedule tab of artist pages will now include any upcoming performances in the UK and Ireland.
Visitors who are passionate about music might consider signing up for an account. Registered users are able to add entries for artists, venues and record stores, sharing their passions and contributing to the community being built at The Propaganda Site. In addition, they can provide edits to existing content and leave comments on most types of content. While concert schedule additions are currently limited to site administrators, they are happy to accommodate requests for additions or edits.
Stay tuned for more additions and improvements to the site, including changes more accommodating to non-English speaking music lovers.
The Propaganda Site invites all music lovers to come join them at https://thepropagandasite.com to learn, share, advocate and communicate. Above all, The Propaganda Site urges music fans to get out there and support musicians.
Clay Taylor
The Propaganda Site LLC
+1 562-451-8869
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other