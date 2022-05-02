The Propaganda Site Expands Concert Schedule Search to Canada
Music website thepropagandasite.com now helps music fans in Canada find concerts to attendLONG BEACH, CA, USA, May 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at The Propaganda Site has always prided itself on its international flavor, featuring artists from all over the world and exhibiting an appreciation of varied music styles no matter their regional origin. However, up until now, the site’s concert schedule functionality has been limited to the United States, where the site is based.
That has now changed. Visitors to the site are able to search for performances all over Canada by visiting our Schedule page. Likewise, the Schedule tab of artist pages will now include any upcoming performances in Canada.
Visitors who are passionate about music might consider signing up for an account. Registered users are able to add entries for artists, venues and record stores, sharing their passions and contributing to the community being built at The Propaganda Site. In addition, they can provide edits to existing content and leave comments on most types of content. While concert schedule additions are currently limited to site administrators, they are happy to accommodate requests for additions or edits.
The Propaganda Site invites all music lovers to come join them at https://thepropagandasite.com to learn, share, advocate and communicate. Above all, The Propaganda Site urges music fans to get out there and support musicians.
