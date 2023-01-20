Inland Port Lawsuit Dismissed

Today, the Utah Supreme Court dismissed the lawsuit Salt Lake City Corporation filed against the State of Utah regarding its participation in planning for the inland port. Salt Lake City moved to dismiss the lawsuit, which the State and Supreme Court agreed to.
