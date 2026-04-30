Utah-Led Coalition to Secure Final Approval in $700 Million Google Settlement over App Store Monopoly

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Today, a federal court stated that it will approve a $700 million settlement in a Utah-led antitrust lawsuit against Google. The lawsuit challenged Google’s control over Android app distribution and in-app payments. The approval of the settlement ends a five-year case and gives relief to consumers nationwide who were affected by Google’s actions.

Most of the settlement funds will go directly to people who made purchases on Google Play between August 2016 and September 2023. Most recipients won’t need to fill out a claim form and will receive their payments through PayPal or Venmo.

If consumers don’t have access to PayPal or Venmo, they can file a claim through a separate process to receive their payment.

Utah led a group of states and territories in challenging Google’s monopoly. Attorney General Derek Brown said Google’s system blocked competition and forced consumers to pay more. Now, over 100 million Americans will receive money back, and Google will have to change how it operates.

The settlement forces Google to update its business practices. For at least five years, app developers may use alternate payment systems, inform customers about lower prices outside Google’s billing system, and list their apps on competing stores without fear of retaliation. Android users can download apps from outside the Play Store for at least seven years.

In 2021, Utah and a bipartisan group of 52 attorneys general sued Google for illegally dominating Android app distribution and for charging consumers up to 30% per transaction.

Additional information about the lawsuit and settlement is available on the settlement website.

Attorney General Derek Brown joined this effort alongside the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.