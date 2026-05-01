Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 4/20/26-4/24/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, April 20
AG Brown attended the Energy Summit hosted by the Republican Attorneys General Association in Houston, Texas
2:00 pm: Tour of NRG Energy plant
6:00 pm: Dinner with attorneys general
Tuesday, April 21
AG Brown attended the Energy Summit hosted by the Republican Attorneys General Association in Houston, Texas
9:30 am: Fireside with James Danly, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy
9:55 am: Keynote by Alex Epstein
10:30 am: Energy and Power: The Geopolitics of Global Supply
10:50 am: Extraterritoriality in Climate Law: Lessons from New York’s Green House Gas Reporting Framework
11:10 am: Energy Under Press: ESG, Proxy Advisors, and Corporate Control
11:30 am: Data Centers and Energy Grids
1:00 pm: “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
1:25 pm: Moderated panel: Advancing Reliable, Affordable Energy Through Permitting Reform
1:45 pm: Inside the DOJ: Frontlines of Environmental Policy Battles
2:10 pm: The Climate Influence Network
2:30 pm: Renewable Fuel Standards Reset
2:45 pm: What’s Next in Energy: Evolving Litigation, CSDDD, and Climate Superfund Laws
3:15 pm: Closing remarks by Attorney General JB McCuskey
6:00 pm: Dinner with attorneys general
Wednesday, April 22
12:30 pm: Lunch with legislative interns
Salt Lake City
Thursday, April 23
10:30 am: Senior staff meeting
Hybrid
11:30 am: Major case briefing
Heber M. Wells Building
12:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff
Office of the Attorney General
1:30 pm: Constituent meeting
Office of the Attorney General
2:00 pm: Legal briefing
Virtual
3:00 pm: Media interview
Salt Lake City
Friday, April 24
3:30 pm: Staff meeting
Virtual
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