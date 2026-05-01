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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 4/20/26-4/24/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, April 20  

AG Brown attended the Energy Summit hosted by the Republican Attorneys General Association in Houston, Texas 

2:00 pm: Tour of NRG Energy plant  

6:00 pm: Dinner with attorneys general 

Tuesday, April 21 

AG Brown attended the Energy Summit hosted by the Republican Attorneys General Association in Houston, Texas 

9:30 am: Fireside with James Danly, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy 

9:55 am: Keynote by Alex Epstein 

10:30 am: Energy and Power: The Geopolitics of Global Supply 

10:50 am: Extraterritoriality in Climate Law: Lessons from New York’s Green House Gas Reporting Framework 

11:10 am: Energy Under Press: ESG, Proxy Advisors, and Corporate Control 

11:30 am: Data Centers and Energy Grids 

1:00 pm: “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 

1:25 pm: Moderated panel: Advancing Reliable, Affordable Energy Through Permitting Reform 

1:45 pm: Inside the DOJ: Frontlines of Environmental Policy Battles 

2:10 pm: The Climate Influence Network 

2:30 pm: Renewable Fuel Standards Reset 

2:45 pm: What’s Next in Energy: Evolving Litigation, CSDDD, and Climate Superfund Laws 

3:15 pm: Closing remarks by Attorney General JB McCuskey 

6:00 pm: Dinner with attorneys general  

Wednesday, April 22 

12:30 pm: Lunch with legislative interns 

Salt Lake City 

Thursday, April 23 

10:30 am: Senior staff meeting 

Hybrid 

11:30 am: Major case briefing 

Heber M. Wells Building  

12:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff 

Office of the Attorney General 

1:30 pm: Constituent meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

2:00 pm: Legal briefing 

Virtual  

3:00 pm: Media interview 

Salt Lake City  

Friday, April 24 

3:30 pm: Staff meeting 

Virtual 

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Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 4/20/26-4/24/26   

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