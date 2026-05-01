Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 4/20/26-4/24/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.

Monday, April 20

AG Brown attended the Energy Summit hosted by the Republican Attorneys General Association in Houston, Texas

2:00 pm: Tour of NRG Energy plant

6:00 pm: Dinner with attorneys general

Tuesday, April 21

AG Brown attended the Energy Summit hosted by the Republican Attorneys General Association in Houston, Texas

9:30 am: Fireside with James Danly, Deputy Secretary, U.S. Department of Energy

9:55 am: Keynote by Alex Epstein

10:30 am: Energy and Power: The Geopolitics of Global Supply

10:50 am: Extraterritoriality in Climate Law: Lessons from New York’s Green House Gas Reporting Framework

11:10 am: Energy Under Press: ESG, Proxy Advisors, and Corporate Control

11:30 am: Data Centers and Energy Grids

1:00 pm: “Building Infrastructure, Not Paperwork” with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

1:25 pm: Moderated panel: Advancing Reliable, Affordable Energy Through Permitting Reform

1:45 pm: Inside the DOJ: Frontlines of Environmental Policy Battles

2:10 pm: The Climate Influence Network

2:30 pm: Renewable Fuel Standards Reset

2:45 pm: What’s Next in Energy: Evolving Litigation, CSDDD, and Climate Superfund Laws

3:15 pm: Closing remarks by Attorney General JB McCuskey

6:00 pm: Dinner with attorneys general

Wednesday, April 22

12:30 pm: Lunch with legislative interns

Salt Lake City

Thursday, April 23

10:30 am: Senior staff meeting

Hybrid

11:30 am: Major case briefing

Heber M. Wells Building

12:00 pm: Meeting with communications staff

Office of the Attorney General

1:30 pm: Constituent meeting

Office of the Attorney General

2:00 pm: Legal briefing

Virtual

3:00 pm: Media interview

Salt Lake City

Friday, April 24

3:30 pm: Staff meeting

Virtual