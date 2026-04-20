Utah Joins $773M national settlement with Albertsons over role in opioid crisis 

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah today joined a multistate agreement in principle requiring Albertsons to pay more than $773.7 million to resolve its role in fueling the opioid epidemic. Utah is expected to receive at least $10.7 million from the proposed settlement, adding to the more than $616 million the state is now projected to receive from national opioid settlements combined.

The agreement was reached through a multistate coalition of attorneys general. The Office of the Utah Attorney General and the Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Consumer Protection collaborated on Utah’s participation in the case.

Albertsons Companies Inc. operated Albertsons grocery stores and in-store pharmacies in Utah throughout the height of the opioid epidemic and continues to operate Utah locations today. While the parties have agreed in principle on the total payment to eligible state and local governments, negotiations over injunctive relief remain ongoing.

“Utah families are still living with the devastating consequences of the opioid crisis. Through litigation involving many states, we reached an agreement in principle with Albertsons in a national settlement over its role in fueling the opioid epidemic. We remain committed to pursuing litigation that protects Utah families and delivers meaningful results,” said Attorney General Derek Brown.

Settlement funds will flow through Utah’s opioid abatement fund, directing resources to communities for addiction treatment, recovery services, and prevention efforts.

“This marks a significant step forward in our commitment to supporting Utah communities impacted by the devastating effects of the opioid crisis. This settlement with Albertsons not only holds accountable those who contributed to this epidemic but also ensures that vital resources are allocated to address addiction, provide treatment, and ultimately save lives,” said Margaret Woolley Busse, Utah Department of Commerce Executive Director. “We stand united in our mission to heal our communities and prevent further tragedies from occurring.”

About Utah’s Opioid Abatement Fund: Settlement funds are administered through the Utah Opioid Abatement Fund to support evidence-based prevention, treatment, and recovery programs statewide. For more information, visit https://budget.utah.gov/dont-just-settle-leveraging-opioid-funds-for-lasting-impact/.