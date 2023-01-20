11 Song Pandemic Collection, “FANCY AF,” Launches by a Band Funky Enough to Be Called The Groovalution

ellee ven logo the Groovalution

ellee ven’s dream to align with star-studded writers and musicians has become a reality of artists collectively expanding the band, The Groovalution.

The heart of my music is just like the heart of my favorite foods and favorite clothing–classic with a serving of fire. My mother always said my temptuous romances were not worth the pain.” — ellee ven

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the onset of the pandemic, ellee ven’s time for songwriting multiplied, as did her access to amazing players. ellee ven’s dream to align with star-studded writers and musicians, who formerly may have been touring, has become a reality of artists collectively expanding the band, The Groovalution. Today, ellee ven and the Groovalution release “Fancy AF,” with 11 songs and a special bonus track in Spanish.

“FANCY AF” celebrates cosmic funk with 11 songs written and produced from 2019 to 2022. “Finger on My Pulse” serves as the only pre-pandemic song, streaming to 1.3 million listeners. During her time writing in 2021 and 2022, ellee ven went for the gusto, going deeper into her music than ever before. The arrangement of the album serves as a testament to her artistic vision, cadence of energy and swagger.

The bonus song, “No Merece La Pena,” pays homage to ellee ven’s international following, luxurious roots and a different spin on her traditional beats. Released on January 4, 2023, ellee ven sings in Spanish to a track that screams expression-centric space for self – the true meaning of being a Groovalutionary.

“The heart of my music is just like the heart of my favorite foods and favorite clothing–classic with a serving of fire,” said ellee ven when discussing “FANCY AF’s” vibe. Speaking specifically to No Merece La Pena, “My mother always said my temptuous romances were not worth the pain,” she laughs recalling her mother’s thick Spanish accent.

Percussionist Terry Santiel has been producing for ellee ven since 2018, bringing together some of the greatest talent in pop music. He has recorded at Motown Records, was a founding member of Rose Royce and also toured with Janet Jackson, Barry White, Justin Timberlake and many more.

“You don’t even know the talent that is in this room,” said Producer Terry Santiel when speaking to the artist and collaborator roster during their last recording session at Larrabee Studios in North Hollywood.

ellee ven estimates over half of her songs have been inspired by beats produced by Prodéje. Prodéje is an original West Coast rapper who started with Tupac in the 90s and continues to be the talent behind South Central Cartel. Also at the core of ellee ven’s writing is longtime co-writer Jody Giachello, ellee ven’s drummer. Incoming, talented contributors include Sam Sims, Reggie Dozier, Michael Scott, Kern Brantley and Jeff Motley.

Each distinguished industry veteran brings a unique strength to ellee ven’s writing and production process. Proud ownership of songwriting and lyrics inspire ellee ven and her bandmates to continuously evolve in their noteworthy careers.

She has maintained a commitment to releasing new songs every three weeks throughout 2022. Through her independent efforts over the last two years, ellee ven’s music has earned over 11.5 million listens in 100 countries.

Through her independent efforts over the last two years, ellee ven’s music has earned over 11.5 million listens in 100 countries. As a means of artistic independence, ellee ven proudly owns the rights to her catalog. ellee ven’s work is proof that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. ellee ven has also created The Virtual Quilt; TheVirtualQuilt.com is a free, everlasting and digital art installation that encourages citizens of the world to experience cataloged art from around the globe. Everyone is invited to participate in The Virtual Quilt by uploading art.

You can find ellee ven’s music wherever music lovers like to listen, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. The Groovalution’s administrative offices are located in downtown Los Angeles, California. For catalog or further media inquiries, please contact press@thegroovalution.com.