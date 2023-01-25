New Columbia Drive Thru Coffee Spot Celebrates Grand Opening with FREE Coffee & Community Fundraiser
We’re ecstatic to join the Columbia community and have an impact locally! We’ve heard so many great things about COLA, and are eager to be a positive local contributor.”COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbia’s newest drive thru coffee shop, Clutch Coffee Bar, looks to create a real buzz this month when it launches, treating the entire community to FREE drinks on Saturday January 28 , as well as a ‘Proceeds Day’ the following week.
Clutch will soft open on January 26, serving the general public and also randomly dropping off coffee to those who could really use a boost - teachers, first responders and local newsrooms. They will then host the GRAND OPENING on Saturday January 28, where they will serve FREE drinks all day. If that’s not exciting enough, one lucky visitor will win FREE coffee for an entire year simply by downloading the Clutch Coffee Bar app and visiting Clutch on their Grand Opening Day. Then on the following Wednesday, Clutch will donate 100% of their proceeds to Dreher High School, to support education initiatives as part of the ‘Clutch Cares’ program.
The new Columbia drive thru coffee spot will be Clutch’s 7th location, and the first in South Carolina. The small but mighty company has made a name for itself not only with its delicious fair-trade espresso-based coffees, custom-flavored energy drinks and specialty beverages, but also for its commitment to charity and local communities. Since its inception five years ago, Clutch has raised over $63,000 for the communities it serves, donating to local organizations (such as Sheldon’s K9s in Mooresville) and national initiatives (like the Pinky Swear Foundation, which supports children with cancer).
Clutch Coffee Bar offers state of the art beverages and an unparalleled customer experience. Launched in 2018, the 3 co-founders combined their passion for coffee, community, and customer service to build the best drive-thru beverage experience on the planet. Each Clutch location is culture and community driven to help create local employment opportunities as well as support local causes and charities. Co-Founder and CEO Darren Spicer says "We’re ecstatic to join the Columbia community and have an impact locally! We’ve heard so many great things about COLA, and are eager to be a positive local contributor.”
