Dr. Mitchell Josephs Hosts Free Dental Seminar, Teeth For Life XXIII
Celebrating 30 Years in Practice in Palm Beach, Dentist Seeks to Educate Community of Oral Health and Dental ImprovementsPALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know dental caries, also known as tooth decay, is the most common noncommunicable disease on the planet, according to the World Health Organization? In the U.S., about half of adults have some form of gum disease, with that number rising to 70% for Americans who are over 65, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted.
Dr. Mitchell Josephs, a general, cosmetic and implant dentist, who has been practicing in Palm Beach, Florida, for more than 30 years, is hosting a FREE seminar: “Teeth for Life XXIII.” Dr. Josephs regularly hosts seminars on dental care, oral health and treatment.
WHEN: Friday, February 24th 2023 at 11:30 AM
WHERE: Double Tree Hotel on PGA Blvd., 4431 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
WHO: Dr. Mitchell Josephs, DDS, is a general, cosmetic, and implant dentist with more than 30 years in practice in Palm Beach, Florida. He practices implant cosmetic and general dentistry with an emphasis on implants, veneers, and complex crown and bridge treatment. Dr. Josephs is on the staff at JFK Medical Center. He is a twice published author, weekly columnist in The Palm Beach Post, and a medical expert with U.S. News & World Report.
DETAILS: Seating is limited. To register, please email drjosephs@palmbeachdentist.com or call 561-832-2917. A $25 donation will be made by Dr. Josephs on behalf of each attendee to the St. Marys’ Pediatric Oncology Department in West Palm Beach. Last year the donation amount reached $2000.
The event is free, and all attendees will receive a copy of Dr. Josephs’ latest Book: “Tooth Talk! What Educated Patients Need to Know About 21st Century Dental Treatment.”
Dr. Josephs will cover the following during the seminar:
• Porcelain Veneers for an amazing 2023 smile.
• No-Cut dental implant surgical technique for faster, more comfortable healing.
• Digital X-rays for minimizing radiation
• Intra-oral camera: finding problems X-rays cannot pick up.
• Complex full mouth crown and implant reconstruction, simplified.
• Why “teeth in a day” can be very risky.
• Why you should beware of TV commercials and internet advice for dentistry.
• Digital Impressions with iTero: No more gagging goop!
• Super comfortable shots with electronic anesthesia.
• Securing loose dentures with special implant attachments.
• Alternatives to crowns to preserve healthy tooth structure.
About Dr. Mitchell Josephs
Dr. Mitchell Josephs practices Implant Cosmetic and General Dentistry with an emphasis on implants, veneers and complex crown and bridge treatment. Dr. Josephs is dedicated to giving patients comprehensive treatment along with the respect and compassion they deserve. Providing both long-term and short-term dental care, Dr. Josephs upholds his promise of giving every patient the best care possible. For more information, visit https://palmbeachdentist.com/.
Media Contact:
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
Melissa@blueivy.co
561-310-9921
