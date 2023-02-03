Dr. Mitchell Josephs Hosts Free Dental Seminar, Teeth For Life XXIII

Dr. Mitchell Josephs

Dr. Mitchell Josephs

Dr. Josephs Presenting at Tooth talk

Celebrating 30 Years in Practice in Palm Beach, Dentist Seeks to Educate Community of Oral Health and Dental Improvements

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know dental caries, also known as tooth decay, is the most common noncommunicable disease on the planet, according to the World Health Organization? In the U.S., about half of adults have some form of gum disease, with that number rising to 70% for Americans who are over 65, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted.

Dr. Mitchell Josephs, a general, cosmetic and implant dentist, who has been practicing in Palm Beach, Florida, for more than 30 years, is hosting a FREE seminar: “Teeth for Life XXIII.” Dr. Josephs regularly hosts seminars on dental care, oral health and treatment.

WHEN: Friday, February 24th 2023 at 11:30 AM

WHERE: Double Tree Hotel on PGA Blvd., 4431 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

WHO: Dr. Mitchell Josephs, DDS, is a general, cosmetic, and implant dentist with more than 30 years in practice in Palm Beach, Florida. He practices implant cosmetic and general dentistry with an emphasis on implants, veneers, and complex crown and bridge treatment. Dr. Josephs is on the staff at JFK Medical Center. He is a twice published author, weekly columnist in The Palm Beach Post, and a medical expert with U.S. News & World Report.

DETAILS: Seating is limited. To register, please email drjosephs@palmbeachdentist.com or call 561-832-2917. A $25 donation will be made by Dr. Josephs on behalf of each attendee to the St. Marys’ Pediatric Oncology Department in West Palm Beach. Last year the donation amount reached $2000.

The event is free, and all attendees will receive a copy of Dr. Josephs’ latest Book: “Tooth Talk! What Educated Patients Need to Know About 21st Century Dental Treatment.”

Dr. Josephs will cover the following during the seminar:
• Porcelain Veneers for an amazing 2023 smile.
• No-Cut dental implant surgical technique for faster, more comfortable healing.
• Digital X-rays for minimizing radiation
• Intra-oral camera: finding problems X-rays cannot pick up.
• Complex full mouth crown and implant reconstruction, simplified.
• Why “teeth in a day” can be very risky.
• Why you should beware of TV commercials and internet advice for dentistry.
• Digital Impressions with iTero: No more gagging goop!
• Super comfortable shots with electronic anesthesia.
• Securing loose dentures with special implant attachments.
• Alternatives to crowns to preserve healthy tooth structure.

About Dr. Mitchell Josephs
Dr. Mitchell Josephs practices Implant Cosmetic and General Dentistry with an emphasis on implants, veneers and complex crown and bridge treatment. Dr. Josephs is dedicated to giving patients comprehensive treatment along with the respect and compassion they deserve. Providing both long-term and short-term dental care, Dr. Josephs upholds his promise of giving every patient the best care possible. For more information, visit https://palmbeachdentist.com/.

Media Contact:
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
Melissa@blueivy.co
561-310-9921

Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Dr. Mitchell Josephs Hosts Free Dental Seminar, Teeth For Life XXIII

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
Company/Organization
BlueIvy Communications
2007 NE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, Florida, 33444
United States
+1 410-300-4102
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Academy-Award Nominated Actor and Author Mariel Hemingway to Speak at Alpert JFS 19th Annual No Excuse for Abuse Evening
Dr. Mitchell Josephs Hosts Free Dental Seminar, Teeth For Life XXIII
Robert C. “Burr” Johnson Named Partner at Pike & Lustig Personal Injury and Business Litigation Firm
View All Stories From This Author