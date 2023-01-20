Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,305 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,879 in the last 365 days.

Multi-Day Closure of U.S. 95 in California, Near Nevada

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. – Railroad construction in California will require a 72-hour closure of U.S. 95 near the border with Nevada next week. Crews will close U.S. 95 between SR-163 in Nevada and I-40 in California between 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24 and 7:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27.

Suggested detours from Nevada include SR-163 to southbound Needles Highway or SR-163 through Laughlin and southbound on U.S. 93 to I-40.

US 95 Closure & Detour

Message boards are in place alerting traffic to the upcoming closure. Temporary detour signs will be in place.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

You just read:

Multi-Day Closure of U.S. 95 in California, Near Nevada

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.