Multi-Day Closure of U.S. 95 in California, Near Nevada

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. – Railroad construction in California will require a 72-hour closure of U.S. 95 near the border with Nevada next week. Crews will close U.S. 95 between SR-163 in Nevada and I-40 in California between 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24 and 7:00 a.m. on Friday, January 27.

Suggested detours from Nevada include SR-163 to southbound Needles Highway or SR-163 through Laughlin and southbound on U.S. 93 to I-40.

Message boards are in place alerting traffic to the upcoming closure. Temporary detour signs will be in place.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.