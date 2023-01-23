Submit Release
Winston Foodservice to Attend the NAFEM Show in 2023

Winston Foodservice will exhibit at the NAFEM Show, happening February 1-3 in Orlando, Florida.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winston Foodservice, a leading manufacturer of commercial foodservice equipment, will be exhibiting at the NAFEM Show in Orlando, Florida, at booth 2232. The company will emphasize its equipment’s precision in controlling food temperature and texture.

Winston’s booth will showcase their range of CVap® heated holding cabinets, retherm ovens, warming drawers, and Collectramatic® pressure fryers.

This is the first NAFEM Show since the pandemic's onset. The Winston team will be there in full force, including their domestic and international sales teams, executive team, and corporate chef.

“At the end of the day, the NAFEM show is all about partnership. Partnership with our customers, reps, and distributors,” said Shaun Tanner, President and CEO of Winston Industries.

About Winston Foodservice:
With over five decades of experience, Winston Foodservice is an expert in the commercial kitchen equipment industry. The company produces a wide variety of products, including cook and hold ovens, retherm ovens, holding cabinets, warming drawers, fryers, and shortening filters. Winston believes in developing meaningful customer partnerships and strives to provide its customers with the best equipment and service.

Suzannah Stephens
Winston Foodservice
+1 502-495-5400
sstephens@winstonind.com

