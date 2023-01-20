Music Artist RomLawrell Release His New Single “Selfish”
Music Artist RomLawrell Release His New Single “Selfish” A Video Will Also Be Released With The Highly Anticipated SingleLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Music Artist RomLawrell is releasing his long-awaited single “Selfish” on Jan. 20, 2023. The single has a nostalgic R&B vibe that targets music lovers from the 90’s and 2000’s.
Singer RomLawrell, whose real name is Romarius Beard, is a writer, producer, and performer. He and his partner Pendrick are credited as writers on his latest single “Selfish.” Pendrick is very well known in the music industry writing for artist Sweetie, Day 26, Teairra Mari, and many others. This is the 11th single RomLawrell has produced and written growing that expands his diverse music catalog. Along with 2 EP’s – “Page 28” released in 2020 with five tracks, and “Romarius” released in 2018 with six tracks; he also released an Extended EP “Midnight Summer Drive” in 2021 with 13 tracks.
“I’m excited to finally release my single ‘Selfish’,” says RomLawrell. “Not only to introduce my work to all who is open to listening, but to heal and inspire people to love and live their truth and evolve into the superhuman they were destined to become.”
Love and music are the gifts RomLawrell uses to engage with the world to inspire hope whenever he graces the stage. Born and raised in the South Side of Chicago, RomLawrell got a calling at an incredibly early age to sing and perform after watching the movie “Purple Rain.” The talented entertainer has crooned his way through multiple singing and dance competitions.
“I wrote this song when I was having issues with an ex,” says RomLawrell. “I just couldn’t continue to choose someone else’s happiness over mine. I want to encourage people to always choose themselves first. Your happiness requires it.”
You can download the single Selfish today on all music platforms.
