Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International: Jobless Claims Come in Under Projections
Inflation Falls for Six Consecutive Months
In December, the inflation rate fell to 6.5 percent, down from 7.1. in November and significantly below the 9.1 percent in June, We are hopeful that trend will continue.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First-time jobless unemployment insurance claims decreased more than expected for the week ending Jan. 14.
“Claims fell to 190,000, which was significantly below economist estimates of 214,000,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl.
Gould said the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes are aimed at decreasing inflation, which it has, without pushing the economy into a recession.
“Higher interest rates are beginning to affect job layoffs, especially in the tech industry,” Gould said. “The Fed wants to see lower inflation in its goal to achieve a soft landing for the economy.”
The key positive economic news recently has been the six-straight months of decreasing inflation.
“In December, the inflation rate fell to 6.5 percent, down from 7.1. in November and significantly below the 9.1 percent in June,” Gould said. “We are hopeful that trend will continue.”
Gould said NPI’s health, wellness, and sports nutrition product manufacturers pay attention to the direction of the U.S. economy.
“They want to lay the groundwork to take advantage when the economy fully rebounds,” Gould said. “They are launching their products now or in the coming months so they can take advantage of a growing economy.”
Gould developed his “Evolution of Distribution” platform to help streamline the expansion or product launch process in the U.S.
“We import, distribute, and promote our clients’ products,” Gould said. “We give them a one-stop, turnkey operation that turns the product launch process into an easier-to-understand process.”
Under the “Evolution of Distribution” system, NPI offers all the services needed to increase sales in the U.S.
“We offer sales and operational support,” Gould said, adding that NPI’s sister company, InHealth Media, coordinates the marketing campaigns to build brand awareness. “We promote the products with national TV tagging campaigns, social media, and strategic public relations campaigns.”
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
