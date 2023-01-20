Submit Release
Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Retains Services of Marc C. Sanchez as NPI’s FDA Lawyer

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. NPI helps international and domestic health and wellness companies enter and expand their distribution network in the United States.

NPI Works with Health, Wellness, and Sports Nutrition Brands that Want to Enter U.S. Marketplace

Marc is a leading authority on FDA regulations and has a record of success.”
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, has retained the services of Marc C. Sanchez as the company’s FDA lawyer.

“Marc is a leading authority on FDA regulations and has a record of success,” Gould said

Marc, who is the senior counsel at FDA Attorney, represents FDA-regulated companies in the food, dietary supplement, beverage, and cosmetic industries.

“My entire legal career focuses on helping health, wellness, and sports nutrition brands meet FDA regulatory requirements,” Sanchez said. “Working with NPI is a perfect partnership because Mitch’s clients often have to have their labels ready for FDA scrutiny.”

Sanchez joins recent additions as NPI expands in 2023.

“We recently opened offices in Australia and New Zealand, which will cover companies in the South Pacific Rim,” Gould said. “Glen Jarvis, who has years of experience in the sports nutrition sector, is overseeing the South Pacific Rim expansion, and we just announced Joseph Mies, the founder of Muscle Foods USA, as NPI’s National Accounts Manager.

“Having a leading authority on FDA regulations will be of great benefit to our clients,” Gould added.

For more than a decade, NPI has helped companies expand their sales or launch products in the U.S.

“I realized that many companies developed great products but didn’t have the skills, knowledge, or staff to sell products in the U.S.,” Gould said. “I developed my ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system, which emphasizes speed to market and affordability, to help these brands.

“NPI imports, distributes, and promotes our clients’ products to retailers and consumers,” he added. “We have streamlined the process by bringing all the necessary services under NPI control.

“NPI handles sales, operations, and marketing services for our clients,” Gould said. “Instead of our clients juggling all these challenges, we offer a one-stop, turnkey operation.”

For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.

Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

