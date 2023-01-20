COVID-19 Daily Update 1-20-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 20, 2023, there are currently 962 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 12 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,802 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 83-year old female from Boone County, an 81-year old male from Mason County, an 84-year old male from Roane County, a 94-year old female from Wood County, an 82-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Roane County, a 61-year old male from Summers County, a 77-year old male from Putnam County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old female from Putnam County, and an 85-year old female from Raleigh County.

“I encourage West Virginians to take steps to keep themselves and loved ones protected by receiving a COVID-19 vaccine or booster,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “If you are unsure if you are due for a vaccine, visit the COVID-19 Vaccine Due Date Calculator for more information.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (75), Boone (8), Braxton (3), Brooke (3), Cabell (54), Calhoun (3), Clay (2), Doddridge (3), Fayette (36), Gilmer (2), Grant (10), Greenbrier (31), Hampshire (17), Hancock (5), Hardy (7), Harrison (26), Jackson (16), Jefferson (27), Kanawha (95), Lewis (10), Lincoln (24), Logan (14), McDowell (14), Marion (20), Marshall (7), Mason (13), Mercer (47), Mineral (12), Mingo (21), Monongalia (39), Monroe (14), Morgan (4), Nicholas (15), Ohio (10), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (12), Putnam (35), Raleigh (65), Randolph (16), Ritchie (0), Roane (8), Summers (13), Taylor (8), Tucker (9), Tyler (5), Upshur (15), Wayne (16), Webster (5), Wetzel (1), Wirt (0), Wood (30), Wyoming (22). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.