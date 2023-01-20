Submit Release
News Search

There were 362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,394 in the last 365 days.

Chris Piro “Petty Poser” Releases New Single ‘We Don’t Sleep”

Chris Piro, a.k.a Petty Poser, is a music artist from Chicago, Illinois, USA.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For an artist who values creative freedom and artistic catharsis above all else, American musician/producer Chris Piro aka Petty Poser has shown remarkable determination and courage in recent years. Since embarking on a musical journey, Piro has connected with himself and continued to produce some tracks with an incredible vibe. Piro embraces the abstract while continuing to hit a familiar and nuanced tone of layered musicianship in his music. Piro, who hails from California, spent numerous years in New Orleans, where his love for music drew him to start making his own.

Don’t Sleep’ is another “Bop heavy” track that allows the listener to disappear, even for a few brief moments in time. Inspired by Piro’s youth, ‘Don’t Sleep’ brings two worlds together, the modern electric pop track with a throwback set of keys that unites the song to create a synergistic performance.

Piro, the formidable songwriter that he is, created a unison between the ethereal vocals and dreamy melodies that makes this song one of his most catchy to date. Piro has featured artists like Alita Moses and Foushee on previous tracks and loves to unite singers/songwriters to create harmony.

Check out Petty Poser on all streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, and Youtube.

Chris Piro
Petty Poser
pettyposer@gmail.com

You just read:

Chris Piro “Petty Poser” Releases New Single ‘We Don’t Sleep”

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.