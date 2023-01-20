Re: Road Closure- Rt 22A Bridport
VT Rte 22A is open to one lane of travel, please drive with caution.
Respectfully,
Wesley King
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
WILLISTON PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173
Sent: Friday, January 20, 2023 3:37 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Cc: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Road Closure- Rt 22A Bridport
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 22A is closed between VT Route 125 W and VT Route 17 W due to an accident.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
