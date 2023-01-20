Submit Release
Re: Road Closure- Rt 22A Bridport

VT Rte 22A is open to one lane of travel, please drive with caution. 


Respectfully,


Wesley King

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

WILLISTON PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173


State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

VT Route 22A is closed between VT Route 125 W and VT Route 17 W due to an accident. 

  

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.


Respectfully,


Wesley King

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

WILLISTON PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173


Re: Road Closure- Rt 22A Bridport

