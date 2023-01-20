MoveStrong Outdoor Elevate Trainer Station Functional Fitness
The All-In-One Solution for Scalable Bodyweight WorkoutsCHATTANOOGA, UNITES STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor Functional Fitness for beginners and advanced athletes of all ages: The MoveStrong Elevate Trainer Station is one of the most versatile outdoor fitness tools on the market.
Suspension Elevate Training allows full body workouts with countless exercise options that can be scaled to any user’s abilities. Plank and squat variations, rows or several push and pull exercises target the whole body with core strength and stability.
In addition to t he Outdoor Elevate Trainers, various attachments allow to incorporate a battle rope station, resistance bands, Omni Bar, a step platform post, and the Elevate Trainer handles to perform power, strength, endurance, flexibility, core, and yoga exercises – all with only one tool.
As part of MoveStrong’s FitGround outdoor line, the Elevate Trainer Station is high quality and weather resistant for year-round use to leverage bodyweight exercise. It’s an ideal addition for parks and schools, or any fitness areas in need for exercise equipment that is diverse, efficient and fun.
About Company
• MoveStrong offers customized gym equipment, outdoor fitness courses, training accessories, and apparel.
• We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.
• Mainly industrial customers for outdoor fit ground and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement, obstacle course races
• Made in USA
For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700.
Jared Kuka
Move Strong Functional Fitness Equipment LLC,
+1 855-728-8700
MoveStrong Elevate Trainer Station