Submit Release
News Search

There were 371 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,465 in the last 365 days.

MoveStrong Outdoor Elevate Trainer Station Functional Fitness

The All-In-One Solution for Scalable Bodyweight Workouts

CHATTANOOGA, UNITES STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outdoor Functional Fitness for beginners and advanced athletes of all ages: The MoveStrong Elevate Trainer Station is one of the most versatile outdoor fitness tools on the market.

Suspension Elevate Training allows full body workouts with countless exercise options that can be scaled to any user’s abilities. Plank and squat variations, rows or several push and pull exercises target the whole body with core strength and stability.

In addition to t he Outdoor Elevate Trainers, various attachments allow to incorporate a battle rope station, resistance bands, Omni Bar, a step platform post, and the Elevate Trainer handles to perform power, strength, endurance, flexibility, core, and yoga exercises – all with only one tool.

As part of MoveStrong’s FitGround outdoor line, the Elevate Trainer Station is high quality and weather resistant for year-round use to leverage bodyweight exercise. It’s an ideal addition for parks and schools, or any fitness areas in need for exercise equipment that is diverse, efficient and fun.

About Company

• MoveStrong offers customized gym equipment, outdoor fitness courses, training accessories, and apparel.
• We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.
• Mainly industrial customers for outdoor fit ground and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement, obstacle course races
• Made in USA

For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700.

Jared Kuka
Move Strong Functional Fitness Equipment LLC,
+1 855-728-8700
email us here

MoveStrong Elevate Trainer Station

You just read:

MoveStrong Outdoor Elevate Trainer Station Functional Fitness

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.