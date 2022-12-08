MoveStrong Outdoor Fitness and Obstacle Course Lets Students Take a Break and Get Outside
Los Lunas High School introduces Outdoor Workout area to students, staff, and local communityLOS LUNAS , NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physical and mental fitness, team spirit, and being outdoors are only a few of the benefits that young adults are offered with MoveStrong’s FitGround and Obstacle Course. Over 300 students and staff at Los Lunas High School in New Mexico just experienced a new way of working out with a unique combination of calisthenics, strength exercises, and obstacles to conquer.
In addition to their current wellness amenities for students, staff, and community, Los Lunas High School decided for a MoveStrong outdoor Fitness & Obstacle Course. The setup features a hybrid layout that focuses on the diverse needs of the different students and athletes who are going to use it.
A highly-customizable multi-station, MoveStrong’s T-Rex, is one of the group and team functional fitness stations. Training Posts, steps, dips, rings, and pull-up bars are included in the standard design, with various attachments for further exercise options and individualization.
A strength and conditioning area with tire flips, battle ropes, and various bars targets endurance and stamina in a full-body workout.
Another highlight is the obstacle course. 16 stations challenge a user’s physical and mental fitness. Not only can athletes improve their flexibility, agility, and balance, but the course is also a fun way to compete against each other or conquer obstacles as a team.
The FitGround & Obstacle Course is rounded off with MoveStrong’s brand-new Traveling Rings frame. Swinging from ring to ring works muscles, improves endurance, and supports everyday movements while building camaraderie with fellow classmates.
With MoveStrong’s outdoor fitness park design setup, both students and teachers can experience a large variety of fun and challenging exercises that improve physical and mental fitness, develop team spirit, and breathe fresh air while working out.
All equipment is made in the USA. Quality made with an extensive warranty for year round outdoor use.
About Company
- MoveStrong offers customized gym equipment, outdoor fitness courses, training accessories, and apparel.
- We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.
- Mainly industrial customers for outdoor fit ground and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement, obstacle course races
- Made in USA
For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700.
Jared Kuka
Move Strong Functional Fitness Equipment LLC
+1 855-728-8700
email us here