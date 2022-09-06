Stay Fit - Anywhere Anytime
MoveStrong contributes to unique amenities directly in the center of Washington, DC’s fast-evolving NoMa neighborhood.WASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, a new dining, retail and accommodation area opens its doors in the middle of Washington DC. NoMa is a hip quarter with bustling activity and distinctive energy, the new amenities are described as “an experience to reside, stay, relax, socialize, dine, shop and more.”
A 235-room Marriot hotel will invite guests from all over the world to spend the night in the United States’ capital. With their booking all guests will have access to a brand-new MoveStrong fitness site on the hotel’s rooftop – working out with a view over the city.
Being limited in space required close coordination between MoveStrong, the client, and the contractors during the development of the center to design a space-efficient yet diverse layout with numerous exercise and workout possibilities.
The center of the installation is a Nove FTS bridge with a monkey bar for upper body strength and coordination. Various attachments are installed on all sides of the bridge while leaving space underneath for free-form exercises.
A heavy bag, a kickplate, a suspension trainer, and dip attachments challenge stamina and functional fitness.
The remainder of the fitness room is filled with parallel bars to complete off-the-ground exercises, plyo steps for quick and powerful movement, and wall-mounted stall bars for pre-and post-workout stretching.
The floor is covered with specialty surfacing. A one-lane track features a sled for sprint exercises that help develop full-body power and improve conditioning, while agility dots support improved coordination, quick motion, and balance.
Whether guests are looking for a sweaty HIIT workout, strength training, or stretching, the MoveStrong installation provides high-quality equipment for diverse exercises without the need for a large space and brings each hotel gym to the next level.
About Company
- MoveStrong offers customized gym equipment, outdoor fitness courses, training accessories, and apparel.
- We accompany all customers through the whole project with the support of budget, design, layout, construction, installation, equipment configuration, and education on the final fitness site for the most efficient use.
- Mainly industrial customers for outdoor fit ground and obstacle courses, including recreation centers, parks, health clubs, schools, military, fire and EMT, law enforcement, obstacle course races
- Made in USA
For further information and media inquiries visit www.movestrongfit.com or call toll free at 855-728-8700.
