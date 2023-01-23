Atypical Digital Renews MBE Certification by the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC)

Atypical Digital focuses on solving complex problems with its digital solutions and delivering real impact.

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atypical Digital, headquartered in New York, a global leader in digital transformation and digital marketing, is honored to renew its Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) Certification through the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). This prestigious certification recognizes Atypical Digital's efforts to establish a trusted minority-owned company.

The MBE certification for Atypical Digital continues its commitment to embracing and thriving on diversity. Working with vendors and suppliers of different backgrounds to incorporate and strengthen the minority supply chain is hard work requiring extreme dedication and commitment to the cause. This certification recognizes the company culture, community outreach, and marketing efforts that pave the way for equal opportunities for minorities.

Atypical Digital accomplished this national certification standard through a detailed and meticulous process involving an in-depth assessment of the business and its on-site inspection. NMSDC certification is considered the platinum standard in the field of supplier diversity. It is a prominent and much-desired certification boosting the morale and status of every minority-owned company.

"The MBE certification affirms Atypical Digital's alignment with the NMSDC members' goals of sourcing from minority-owned businesses," said Tejune Kang, CEO of Atypical Digital.

He went on to add... "We remain committed to creating a diverse, equitable, and inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds, and I am pleased to have the opportunity to connect with companies that want to honor those voices."

“The New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council congratulates Atypical Digital for renewing and re-certified as a minority business supplier with our Council. We believe that certification through our NMSDC network provides a pathway to growth and success for minority business owners. Companies such as Lowes have developed initiatives that spearhead new business owners for emerging businesses like Atypical Digital. We look forward to working with Atypical Digital to develop and enhance business opportunities for the firm that will lead to its continued success,” says Terrence Clark, President and CEO of New York, New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council

About Atypical Digital

Atypical Digital is a global digital company that provides technology, marketing, business strategy, and creative direction solutions. Atypical Digital offers a full suite of services to help businesses optimize their digital marketing channels and create a superior customer experience for increased revenues and market dominance.

Their services include expert CMS implementation/customization (Adobe Experience Manager and Magnolia CMS), e-commerce (Adobe Commerce and vTex), HubSpot partner services, content strategy, conversion rate optimization (CRO), data strategy and analytics, online reputation management, paid media services, search engine optimization (SEO), and staff augmentation. Most importantly, Atypical Digital is a leader in the Customer Data Platform and Data Analytics space.

Through strategic roll-up mergers and acquisitions (M&A), Atypical Digital has expanded its footprint in key markets in Latin America, Europe and Asia with the objective of building a global presence that executes globally as well as locally with equal efficacy.

Atypical Digital is headquartered in New York and has offices in Canada, Costa Rica, UK, South Korea, Singapore, and Peru.

MBE Certification Through NMSDC.

There are 13,000 MBEs and 1,500 corporate members of the NMSDC in the United States. MBEs can participate in various business opportunities and form partnerships, strategic alliances, or joint ventures. MBEs also have educational and networking opportunities available to them, as well as the opportunity to participate in trade shows attended by prospective buyers, government agencies, and procurement professionals who are members of the NMSDC.

The NMSDC is the only national organization that provides certification in the US for ethnically diverse providers. It gives access to an extensive network of corporate members seeking to facilitate the integration of MBE into their organizations. The certification verifies that Atypical Digital meets the criteria defined by the NMSDC, which requires a business to be owned, operated, and controlled by at least 51% of racial or ethnic minorities who are also US citizens.

