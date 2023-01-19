Submit Release
Maryland State Police Arrest Two Suspects In Connection With The Death Of St. Mary’s County Man Reported Missing

Maryland State Police News Release

(GREAT MILLS, MD) –State Police arrested two suspects in connection with the death of a St. Mary’s County man reported missing last year in December. 

The accused are identified as Michelina Goodwin, 45 and Larry Murphy, 40, both of Great Mills, Maryland.  Goodwin and Murphy are being held without bond at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center.

After consultation with the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Goodwin was arrested this morning at approximately 3:00 a.m. without incident. She is charged with first- and second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony/crime of violence and improper disposal of a human body. 

After consultation with the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Murphy was arrested yesterday at 10:00 p.m. without incident. He is charged with first- and second-degree murder, accessory after the fact of murder-first degree and improper disposal of a human body.

The victim is identified as James Volodimir Nalborczyk, 50, of Great Mills, Maryland. The victim’s body was found in remote areas of Charles County and St. Mary’s County. He has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Nalborczyk was reported missing by family members to the Maryland State Police on December 21, 2022. Information gleaned throughout the investigation determined there had been foul play involved in the disappearance of Nalborczyk, a man first considered as a missing person.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South continue the investigation. Assistance is being provided by crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division, members of the Crash Team, troopers from La Plata and Leonardtown Barracks and deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.   

The investigation continues…

 

        Michelina Goodwin                   Larry Murphy

 

###

  

CONTACT:   Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

 

