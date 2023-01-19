Rep. Mia Gregerson Elected Chair of House Members of Color

OLYMPIA—State Rep. Mia Gregerson (D-SeaTac) was recently elected to serve as chair of the House Members of Color Caucus (MOCC) in the Washington State Legislature. Comprised of 26 members, the MOCC makes up 45 percent of the House Democratic Caucus.

Gregerson was first appointed in 2013 to represent the 33rd Legislative District, which includes SeaTac, Normandy Park, Des Moines, Kent and Burien.

As Chair, Gregerson will lead the MOCC as they seek to support our most vulnerable communities and work towards a more racially-just Washington. The Members of Color Caucus now represents nearly half of the Democratic Caucus and has a strong role in the shaping and framing of equitable legislation and budget priorities.

“We know our communities of color are facing significant challenges. My goal is to continue to work with MOCC to deliver a clear set of priorities that target policy and investments that will move the needle twards a more just and fair system,” Gregerson said.

“After the last couple of years of navigating the Legislative Session remotely, I am happy to be back in Olympia and to see everyone in person again,” Gregerson said. “It is an honor to be elected as Chair of MOCC and to do the people’s work to serve my district. I am grateful for the confidence of my fellow members,” she added.

In addition to being Chair of MOCC, Gregerson is Vice Chair of the Appropriations Committee, and also serves on the Rules and State Government & Tribal Relations committees.