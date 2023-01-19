Submit Release
Conde Nast Leaves Vogue House After Six Decades

19 Jan 2023

In an announcement to staff yesterday, Condé Nast are leaving the historic Vogue House on Hanover Square and will be relocating to the Adelphi building in Embankment in 2024.

 
The building has been legend in UK fashion industry as the home of Vogue, House & Garden, Tatler and GQ amongst other magazines. Vogue editorial legends such Beatrix Miller, Dame Anna Wintour, Alexandra Shulman and most recently Edward Enniful have all made their mark in the corner office and famous fashion legends such as Jean Shrimpton and Kate Moss and photographers such as Lord Snowdon and David Bailey walked the corridors on the way to assignments.

 

'Vogue is as relevant as ever, allowing us to dream while entertaining us and informing our opinions and tastes. While embracing the new, it never ignores history and context. It is timeless and ageless.' - Yasmin Le Bon 

 

Genesis spent many happy hours in the building when working on Vogue: Voice of a Century, where we were granted access to their basement library (which contains every issue) researching for the book. The building is even featured in the the limited edition showing the incredible damage made by the Luftwaffe in WWII, as well as destroying more than a million knitting patterns at their pattern headquarters in the City of London.

 

An anthology like no other, Vogue: Voice of a Century is a landmark publication compiling photographs, illustrations, correspondence, covers and interviews with 100 renowned Vogue contributors. Strictly limited to only 1,916 craftsman-bound copies, each 504-page volume is individually signed by at least eight major contributors.

